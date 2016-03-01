FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NOS CEO says confident of investment in TV soccer content
#Media Industry News
March 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

NOS CEO says confident of investment in TV soccer content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecoms firm NOS is confident that its investments in television soccer content will be profitable, chief executive Miguel Almeida said on Tuesday.

“Normally, investments that we make are profitable and we are confident that this one will also be profitable,” Almeida told journalists after NOS released its 2015 results.

NOS has spent nearly 850 million euros on exclusive rights to air football games by clubs Benfica and Sporting, extending up to 10 years. Some analysts have noted such long deals are banned by regulators in other European countries.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
