NOS CEO says confident of investment in TV soccer content

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecoms firm NOS is confident that its investments in television soccer content will be profitable, chief executive Miguel Almeida said on Tuesday.

“Normally, investments that we make are profitable and we are confident that this one will also be profitable,” Almeida told journalists after NOS released its 2015 results.

NOS has spent nearly 850 million euros on exclusive rights to air football games by clubs Benfica and Sporting, extending up to 10 years. Some analysts have noted such long deals are banned by regulators in other European countries.