FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal sets price range in postal privatization
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 7:34 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal sets price range in postal privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho reacts during the presentation of the 2014 state budget at parliament in Lisbon November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government has set the price in the privatization of postal service CTT at a range of 4.10 euros per share to 5.52 euros per share, the government said on Monday.

The price interval means that the government will raise between 430 million euros ($581 million) and 580 million euros in the planned sale of 70 percent of the postal service, which will take place via a stock offering for retail and institutional investors.

The privatization process launched in July is part of state asset sell-off demanded as a condition of the country’s EU/IMF bailout agreed in mid-2011.

“The unit price per share to be sold through the public share offering will not be lower than 4.10 euros nor above 5.52 euros per share,” the government said in a statement.

The sale will take place by the end of the year. J.P. Morgan is global coordinator and bookrunner in the initial public offering while BBVA and Espirito Santo Investment are co-leads.

Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.