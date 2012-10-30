FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal PM calls for deep state reform to beat crisis
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

Portugal PM calls for deep state reform to beat crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister said on Tuesday the country will only overcome its crisis by adding a profound reform of the state to current budget cuts, and called on the main opposition party, employers and labor unions to collaborate.

Presenting his draft 2013 budget that imposes sweeping tax hikes, Pedro Passos Coelho said: “Our problem is not just budgetary. There is a consensus in the country that we need to have a general reform of the state if we want to solve the crisis.”

He said earlier the government was seeking support from the main opposition Socialists for 4 billion euros of new spending cuts that may need changes to the constitution to push through. [ID:nL5E8LU3MY] (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.