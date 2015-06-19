Portugal PM says Europe needs common response to 'Grexit'

LISBON (Reuters) - European leaders need to prepare a common response to a possible Greek exit from the euro, though they are better placed to withstand that event than at the height of the debt crisis, Portugal’s prime minister said on Friday.

States including Portugal and Ireland, which have both completed bailout programmes, were now in a much stronger position, Passos Coelho told Reuters ahead of a summit of European leaders on Monday that could decide whether Greece stays in the single currency.

“If would be unthinkable if, in the single currency area, there wasn’t a joint response to such a situation ... It (a common response) needs to be prepared by the central banks and the European Central Bank,” Coelho said.

He did not go into details on what such a response should be.

Discussions at the height of the debt crisis had focused on how to defend the other countries of the euro zone from contagion, but the issue today “is not something that puts the euro at risk or affects countries like Ireland, Portugal, Spain, or even Italy,” Coelho said.

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho (C) shakes hands with journalists before an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Portugal, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal - the third country to be rescued by its euro zone peers, completing a three-year bailout programme last year - for one was in a much more robust state.

It had built up a large cash buffer in its public finances through issuance of public debt thanks to low interest rates and the ECB’s money printing programme launched this year, he said.

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho listens to the questions of journalists during an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Portugal, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

“The cash cushion that has been built up by the Portuguese treasury puts us in a situation that there is no risk to any payment we have to make until the middle of 2016,” he added.

“My conviction is that the euro zone, in its entirety, today has much stronger mechanisms to be able to help all the countries of the euro zone in a situation like this.”

The prime minister said the situation in Greece had deteriorated rapidly, with no real change since negotiations with creditors started four months ago under the new left-wing Greek government.

Greece is edging closer to defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro repayment it must make to the IMF in less than two weeks unless creditors resume funding that was halted last August. So far, Athens’ government has refused to accept creditors’ demands for more reforms and budget cuts.