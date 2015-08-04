Portugal government dismisses revenue warning, on track to goal

LISBON (Reuters) - The Portuguese government brushed off a warning by an independent budget monitoring body that tax revenues may fall short of this year’s target after a weak first half, saying it projects to beat the goal in 2015 as in the past two years.

The budget envisages tax revenue growth of 4.3 percent this year, when Lisbon has said it will cut the budget gap below the European Union’s threshold for excessive deficits of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

“In 2015, the government estimates that tax revenues targets will again be achieved and exceeded. Tax revenues have grown 3.8 percent through June and it is expected that they will grow more in the second half, in line with the habitual pattern of the last few years,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The UTAO expert group that monitors and analyses budget data for the parliamentary budget committee has said that slow revenues growth could provoke a slippage worth 660 million euros in this year’s budget, while it also warned that value-added tax repayments by the state could further compromise revenues.

But the government said repayments this year should be lower than in the previous years after tighter controls were introduced, while revenue growth from income tax and value-added tax was above the targeted rate of 3.7 percent thanks to economic growth and better tax collection.

Last year, Lisbon exited an international bailout program assembled in 2011 amid a debt crisis, but it still has to reduce the budget deficit from last year’s 4.5 percent of GDP in line with its European commitments.

Its EU and IMF creditors have cast doubt over its ability to cut the gap below the 3-percent threshold this year, but the government insists that its 2.7 percent target will be met.

The economy returned to growth last year after a deep three-year recession and is expected to expand more in 2015, with a projected growth of 1.6 percent.