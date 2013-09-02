FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Next review of Portugal bailout plan to start September 16
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 2, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 4 years

Next review of Portugal bailout plan to start September 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - The next review of Portugal’s 78-billion-euro bailout will start on September 16, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The review was delayed by a government crisis which erupted in July and will now incorporate the 8th and 9th scheduled reviews of the bailout program. The crisis led to the appointment of several new ministers, including the finance minister.

The ministry said in a statement that the new Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas and Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque will visit Brussels, Frankfurt and Washington this week to get to know officials from the lending institutions to Portugal’s bailout.

It did not say how long the review will last although previous ones have taken about two weeks to complete.

Portugal’s bailout plan faced its third challenge in the country’s constitutional court last week, when the court blocked another set of austerity measures.

Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.