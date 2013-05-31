FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's main union calls general strike for June 27
#Business News
May 31, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

Portugal's main union calls general strike for June 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest labour union, the CGTP, has called a general strike for June 27 to protest against public sector pay cuts, layoffs and other austerity measures imposed on the recession-weary nation to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

“It is a strike for everyone, it is to promote change of policy, of the government and to call for elections,” CGTP chief Armenio Carlos told reporters on Friday, adding that all other unions were welcome to join. The strike will encompass workers in the country’s public and private sectors, he said.

Strife has intensified lately since April’s rejection by the Constitutional Court of some austerity measures that forced the government to come up with alternative spending cuts and other unpopular steps like raising the retirement age.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
