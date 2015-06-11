U.S.-Brazilian investor seeks to rescue Portugal's airline TAP

Portuguese airline TAP airplane takes off at Lisbon airport during a strike on May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - A consortium led by American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman will take control of indebted Portuguese state airline TAP, ending a drawn-out sales process that has faced strong opposition from many unions.

The winning consortium is called Gateway and is led by Neeleman and Portuguese bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa. Neeleman is the founder of U.S. airline JetBlue (JBLU.O) and the CEO of Azul Brazilian airlines.

“We can’t go against history,” Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told journalists shortly after the government confirmed the sale.

“We know what happened to most European flag carriers in recent years...if this process didn’t take place it would have meant the liquidation of TAP in the medium-term.”

The government is selling a 61 percent controlling stake in TAP now but will retain 34 percent which it can sell in two years. The remaining 5 percent is earmarked for staff.

Transport secretary Sergio Monteiro said the value of the transaction was between 354 million and 488 million euros ($388-548 million), depending on TAP’s performance this year. That total includes a 338 million euro capital injection by Gateway in TAP.

TAP is especially attractive to Brazilian investors because of the large amount of slots it holds on flights between Portugal and Brazil. Because of that many Europeans transit through Portugal to fly to Brazil.

The government will receive only 10 million euros immediately and a possible further 140 million euros in two years, depending on future options.

TAP’s debts of more than 1 billion euros will be transferred to the new owners. Because of European Union state-aid rules, the government could not inject capital into TAP.

Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich, who controls Latin America’s Avianca AVT_p.CN, had also presented a bid for Portugal’s flag carrier. He also tried to buy TAP in a previous attempted sale in 2012.

TAP was hit by a 10-day pilots’ strike last month. After a strike threat at Christmas, the government guaranteed future buyers would be barred from laying off workers en masse as long as the state remained a shareholder.

The government had to invoke a “public interest” clause to unblock the process after a court injunction this month. The leader of the main opposition Socialists, Antonio Costa, has been critical of the selloff and threatened too take legal

measures to prevent the state from losing control of TAP.