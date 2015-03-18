Portugal tax chief resigns over alleged VIP taxpayers

LISBON (Reuters) - The head of Portugal’s tax revenue service resigned on Wednesday following allegations that authorities tried to shield the files of influential figures, including the prime minister, from scrutiny by tax inspectors.

The government denied any involvement, but the resignation could add to unease surrounding Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho who has been under fire for failing to pay taxes on time in the past. The scandal has already affected his party’s popularity ahead of the autumn election.

The union of tax workers has complained that dozens of revenue service employees who had accessed the tax records of certain individuals, including the prime minister, faced disciplinary action by the tax authority.

The finance ministry said in a short statement that the resignation of Antonio Brigas Afonso, head of the tax revenue service, had been accepted.

“The government never approved or decided on the elaboration of any list of tax payers. It has not handed any list of taxpayers to the revenue service and never gave such instructions,” State Secretary for Taxes Paulo Nuncio told reporters.

He said that Brigas Afonso had told him last month that no such list existed in his service, but on Monday confirmed there had been “internal procedures and proposals within the revenue service on this matter, all without the government’s knowledge”.

The government ordered an investigation and Nuncio said he was ready to testify before parliament on the situation.

Paulo Ralha, head of the tax workers union, said he had “clear information” that Nuncio had himself given a list of privileged taxpayers to the revenue service. He called for an inspection of revenue service computer data to see if there were special filters applied to certain records.

Passos Coelho, who has imposed huge tax hikes and toughened penalties for back taxes since coming to power in 2011, acknowledged earlier this month that he had in the past failed to pay taxes and social security contributions in time, but denied having had any privileged treatment.

He said that he ultimately always paid what he owed, with fines and interest.

The government’s clampdown on tax evasion is credited with boosting its budget in the past few years under a bailout.