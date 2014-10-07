FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Grupo Oi remains undecided over Portugal Telecom sale
#Deals
October 7, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Grupo Oi remains undecided over Portugal Telecom sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Portugal Telecom (PT) flag (R) flies beside a Portugal national flag outside the Portugal Telecom building in Lisbon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Grupo Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), the debt-laden Brazilian telephone and wireless carrier, has yet to make a decision over the sale of its assets in Portugal, for which it has not received a bid.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, which earlier this year combined its assets with those of Portugal Telecom SGPS SA PTC.LS, is determined to continue with a strategy to dispose of non-core assets like Africatel Holdings BV, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The company is still looking for potential buyers for its African unit and has so far not received a bid.

The filing came a day after speculation that billionaire Patrick Drahi’s cable and telecommunications company Altice SA is in talks to acquire Oi’s Portuguese assets.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
