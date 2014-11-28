FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apax, Bain submit offer for Portugal Telecom assets: sources
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 28, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Apax, Bain submit offer for Portugal Telecom assets: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A communications tower of Portugal Telecom (PT) is pictured at Monsanto park in Lisbon November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Private equity funds Bain Capital and Apax Partners, together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa (SEM.LS), submitted on Friday a firm offer to buy Portugal Telecom’s operations in Portugal from Brazil’s Oi (OIBR3.SA), three sources said.

The offer is fully financed by banks, the sources said. One of the sources said the bid valued PT Portugal’s assets at 7.075 billion euros - a figure Oi has previously given on the offer.

Oi has said it wants to sell Portugal Telecom’s business in order to reduce debts. Oi ended up with the assets through a merger of the two companies.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.