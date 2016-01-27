POSCO plans to sign preliminary agreement on Iran steel mill - source

Employees of POSCO walk out of the company's headquarters in Seoul July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO (005490.KS) plans to sign a preliminary agreement with Iranian steelmaker PKP in March to buy a stake in a $1.6 billion steel mill project in the Middle Eastern country, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

In September, the firms signed a memorandum of understanding to build a plant with an annual production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes in Iran’s Chabahar free economic zone.

“Now that sanctions have been lifted, POSCO and PKP plan to sign a MOA (memorandum of agreement) next month, moving one step further from the MOU,” said the source, who asked not to be identified because of the confidentiality of the matter.