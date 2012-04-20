POSCO Q1 profit drops 54 percent; misses forecast on weak demand

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS), backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, posted a 54 percent drop in first-quarter profit because of slack demand, lower product prices and higher raw-material costs.

Operating profit fell to 422 billion won ($370.78 million) on a parent basis in January to March from 921 billion won a year earlier, the world’s No. 3 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and China’s Baosteel (600019.SS) said on Friday.

The earnings were below a consensus forecast of 439 billion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prior to the earnings announcement, shares in POSCO, in which Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) owns around 5 percent, ended down 0.4 percent. The benchmark Kospi .KS11 fell 1.3 percent. ($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won)