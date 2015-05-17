POSCO close to selling construction unit stake to Saudi fund: Chosun Ilbo

SEOUL (Reuters) - POSCO (005490.KS) is set to sell a stake of at least 30 percent in unlisted POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.
A deal is expected to be signed by end of this month or sometime next month, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unidentified industry sources.
A spokesman for POSCO Group said a stake sale was being considered but nothing has been decided.
