POSCO close to selling construction unit stake to Saudi fund: Chosun Ilbo

Employees of POSCO walk out of the company's headquarters in Seoul July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - POSCO (005490.KS) is set to sell a stake of at least 30 percent in unlisted POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

A deal is expected to be signed by end of this month or sometime next month, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unidentified industry sources.

A spokesman for POSCO Group said a stake sale was being considered but nothing has been decided.