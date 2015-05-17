FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POSCO close to selling construction unit stake to Saudi fund: Chosun Ilbo
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 18, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

POSCO close to selling construction unit stake to Saudi fund: Chosun Ilbo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of POSCO walk out of the company's headquarters in Seoul July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - POSCO (005490.KS) is set to sell a stake of at least 30 percent in unlisted POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

A deal is expected to be signed by end of this month or sometime next month, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unidentified industry sources.

A spokesman for POSCO Group said a stake sale was being considered but nothing has been decided.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.