#Big Story 10
April 1, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

POSCO shares down after media reports Berkshire Hathaway sold stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO shares fell 2 percent to their lowest levels in more than six years on Wednesday after media reports that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc had sold its entire stake in the company.

Berkshire Hathaway was one of major shareholders in POSCO, the world’s sixth-biggest steel producer, holding a 5.1 percent stake or 3,947,555 shares as of the end of 2012, according to Berkshire’s annual report.

But Thomson Reuters data showed on Wednesday that Berkshire Hathaway was not among the top shareholders of POSCO, which included South Korea’s National Pension Service.

POSCO shares fell as much as 2.2 percent to 239,000 won, the lowest intraday level since Oct. 27, 2008.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
