Factbox: CFTC action on speculative position limit violations
March 24, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: CFTC action on speculative position limit violations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle civil charges it exceeded speculative position limits in soybean meal futures in January 2013, while attempting to hedge a commodity index investment, U.S. regulators said on Monday.

Following is a list of position-limit cases announced by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission since late 2008:

March 24, 2014: Morgan Stanley Capital Group agrees to pay $200,000 to settle charges it topped position limits in soybean meal futures

November 5, 2013: Trader James Yadgir charged with exceeding position limits in live and feeder cattle futures

November 20, 2012: Eagle Market Makers agrees to pay $223,475 to settle charges it exceeded limits in corn futures and failed to supervise traders

September 27. 2012: JP Morgan Chase Bank agrees to pay $600,000 to settle charges it exceeded limits in cotton futures

September 27, 2012: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd agrees to pay $350,000 to settle charges of exceeding limits in wheat and cotton futures

September 25, 2012: China-based Weidong Ge and Sheenson Investments to pay $1.5 million to settle charges of exceeding limits in cotton and soybean futures

September 21, 2012: Citigroup Inc and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd to pay $525,000 to settle charges they topped wheat futures limits

February 22, 2012: D.E. Shaw & Co. L.P. to pay $140,000 to settle charges it exceeded soybean and corn futures limits

December 7, 2011: Merrill Lynch Commodities to pay $350,000 to settle charges it topped limits in cotton futures

February 7, 2011: Newedge USA LLC to pay $220,910 to settle charges it exceeded limits in live cattle futures and committed reporting violations

January 26, 2011: Traders Andrew Daniels, Ed Taylor and Daniels Trading Group LLC agree to pay $2 million and accept trading prohibitions to settle charges they topped rough rice limits and hid information from CME Group Inc

February 24, 2010: UBS AG agrees to pay $130,000 to settle charges it exceeded limits in natural gas, heating oil and platinum futures

December 16, 2008: Dairy Farmers of America and two former executives agree to pay $12 million to settle charges they exceeded position limits in milk futures and attempted to manipulate the market

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
