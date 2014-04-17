Post Holdings to buy Michael Foods for $2.45 billion

(Reuters) - Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc (POST.N) said it will buy eggs and dairy producer and distributor Michael Foods Inc MIKL.UL for $2.45 billion in its largest-ever deal.

The maker of Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats will become a major player in the protein market after the deal, as healthy food options gain popularity among consumers.

Reuters reported last week that Post Holdings and U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) were the final bidders for Michael Foods, known for brands such as Papetti‘s, All Whites, Better ‘n Eggs and Simply Potatoes.

Post said it will buy the producer and distributer of specialty eggs, refrigerated potatoes, cheese and other dairy products from affiliates of Goldman Sachs Capital partners, Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, and other owners.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Michael Foods was bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) private equity arm for about $1.7 billion in 2010 from buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, who retained about 20 percent of the business.

Post said it expects the deal to add to earnings per share, excluding transaction costs. It will also pay $50 million on the first anniversary of the deal’s closing, expected in the second quarter.

The company said it will fund the deal with committed financing of up to $1.765 billion and cash in hand.