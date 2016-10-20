FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Canada's Postmedia reports wider loss, plans more job cuts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 20, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

Canada's Postmedia reports wider loss, plans more job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Toronto Sun and National Post newspapers are posed in front of a news stand in Toronto, October 6, 2014.Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp (PNCa.TO), one of the country's biggest newspaper publishers, reported a wider loss and a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as slower print sales outpaced its savings from cost cuts.

The publisher, which has slashed its workforce in recent years as print advertising revenue weakened, said it will cut more jobs. It launched a voluntary buyout program available to all employees as part of efforts to cut salary expenses by 20 percent, it said.

The company earlier this month completed a recapitalization that saw its creditors get most of the equity in the publisher and sharply reduced its heavy debt burden.

Postmedia said it had a net loss of C$99.4 million ($75.3 million) in the three months to the end of August, compared to a loss of C$54.1 million a year earlier. Revenue fell to C$198.7 million, from C$230.2 million.

The company owns the National Post, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, Ottawa Citizen and Sun tabloids in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The company in January cut 90 journalists, or about 8 percent of its editorial workforce, as it merged tabloid and broadsheet newsrooms in four cities after buying the Sun chain.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.