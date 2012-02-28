PostNL won't sell TNT shares: spokesman

Workers load parcels ready for transport at the global express company TNT's road hub in Duiven November 15 November, 2007. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - PostNL (PTNL.AS), the largest shareholder in Dutch express mail delivery company TNT Express TNTE.AS, will not sell its shares under the “current circumstances,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS.N) earlier this month offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.

PostNL spokesman Werner van Bastelaar confirmed comments by chief financial officer Jan Bos which were cited in the Dutch daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad on Tuesday.

“Under the current circumstances PostNL will not sell its shares,” Van Bastelaar said, adding that talks with UPS are ongoing.

Investors hope UPS will sweeten its cash bid for TNT, which was spliced off from PostNL last year to try to ringfence the more attractive express delivery operations from a traditional post business that is in decline in the age of electronic mail.

TNT has been under fire from activist shareholders to improve its performance.

Last week, it said it had swung to a fourth-quarter operating loss of 104 million euros from a profit of 24 million in the 2010 period, due to impairment charges, mainly on its business in Brazil.

