North American potash inventories rise in March

(Reuters) - North American potash inventories at the producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, rose surprisingly in March ahead of the region’s spring planting season, according to the world’s top producer of the crop nutrient, Potash Corp (POT.N) (POT.TO).

Stockpiles of potassium chloride -- the key crop nutrient more commonly known as potash -- rose more than 9 percent to 3.29 million metric tonnes (3.62 million tons) in March, which is usually when a seasonal demand uptick leads to a pullback in inventory levels.

Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now stand 49 percent above the prior five-year average, according to data posted on Potash Corp’s website.

The data also indicated that pricing for standard grade potash is holding relatively steady around the $500 a tonne mark.

The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is mined in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) are the other two large potash miners in the province.