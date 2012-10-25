Potash Corp profit falls 22 percent on weak offshore sales

(Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) (POT.N) reported a 22 percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, just below analysts’ expectations, as sales of the crop nutrient potash to China and India slipped, the company said.

Record potash shipments of 1 million metric tonnes (1.1 million tons) in North America partly offset weaker offshore sales.

“Strong demand in North America and Latin America demonstrated the powerful motivators in place for farmers today, although not all global potash markets moved as quickly to capitalize on these favorable conditions,” said Potash Corp Chief Executive Officer Bill Doyle.

Supply contracts with China and India, the world’s two biggest potash consumers, were expected in late summer but are now likely to wait until late 2012 or early 2013, analysts say. China is seen as being well-supplied with the crop nutrient for now, while a reduction in Indian subsidies and a weaker rupee have made potash more expensive for India’s farmers.

Potash’s net earnings fell to $645 million, or 74 cents per share, from $826 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings per share of 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company had said on October 17 that it expected third-quarter earnings per share at the low end of a range of 70 cents to 90 cents.

Potash forecast a full-year profit of $2.40 to $2.60 a share, compared with the October 17 outlook of less than $2.80.

Revenue fell nearly 8 percent to $2.14 billion.

In premarket trading, Potash shares were down 1.7 percent at $39.92.