Potash Corp profit falls 22 percent on weak offshore sales

(Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) (POT.N) reported a 22 percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, just below analysts’ expectations, as sales of the crop nutrient potash to China and India slipped, the company said.

The world’s biggest fertilizer maker said overseas potash shipments by North American producers had dropped by a quarter to 1.9 million metric tonnes in the period. China accounted for just 12 percent of sales and India, 5 percent.

“The weakness obviously is in China and India but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone,” said analyst Spencer Churchill of Paradigm Capital.

Potash Corp, Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Mosaic Co (MOS.N) conduct offshore sales from their Western Canadian mines through the marketing agency Canpotex.

Supply contracts with China and India, the world’s two biggest potash consumers, were expected to have been renewed in late summer but that will now take place late in 2012 or early in 2013, analysts said.

China is seen as being well-supplied with the crop nutrient for now, while a reduction in Indian subsidies and a weaker rupee have made potash more expensive for India’s farmers.

The company dialed back expectations for the fourth quarter. It now forecasts a full-year profit of $2.40 to $2.60 a share, compared with its October 17 outlook of less than $2.80.

In premarket trading, Potash shares were down 1.5 percent at $39.98.

The implied guidance for fourth-quarter earnings per share is 51 to 71 cents, excluding one-time charges, which is lower than the consensus analysts’ forecast of 78 cents, Churchill said.

“Even at the top end of the range, they’d be lower than the Street,” Churchill said.

Record potash shipments of 1 million tonnes in North America, helped by a speedy U.S. harvest that encouraged farmers to bulk up on fertilizer for autumn applications, partly offset weaker offshore sales in the third quarter.

“Strong demand in North America and Latin America demonstrated the powerful motivators in place for farmers today, although not all global potash markets moved as quickly to capitalize on these favorable conditions,” said Potash Corp Chief Executive Officer Bill Doyle.

In total, Potash Corp sold 2.1 million tonnes of potash during the quarter, down 4.5 percent from a year ago.

Some analysts expect the devastating U.S. drought may cut into U.S. potash applications in the fourth quarter, as disappointing crops left more of the nutrient in the soil.

Potash’s net earnings fell to $645 million, or 74 cents per share, from $826 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company had said on October 17 that it expected third-quarter earnings per share at the low end of a range of 70 cents to 90 cents.

Revenue in the quarter fell nearly 8 percent to $2.14 billion.