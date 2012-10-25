Potash profit falls 22 percent on weak offshore sales

(Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) (POT.N) reported a 22 percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, just below analysts’ expectations, as sales of the crop nutrient potash to China and India slipped, the company said.

The world’s biggest fertilizer maker said overseas potash shipments by North American producers had dropped by a quarter to 1.9 million metric tonnes in the period. China accounted for just 12 percent of sales and India, 5 percent.

“The weakness obviously is in China and India, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone,” said analyst Spencer Churchill of Paradigm Capital.

Potash Corp, Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Mosaic Co (MOS.N) conduct offshore sales from their Western Canadian mines through the marketing agency Canpotex.

Analysts had expected Canpotex to renew supply contracts with China and India, the world’s top two potash consumers, in late summer, but now say that will take place late in 2012 or early in 2013.

China is seen as being well-supplied with the crop nutrient for now, while a reduction in Indian subsidies and a weaker rupee have made potash more expensive for the nation’s farmers.

Potash Corp dialed back expectations for the fourth quarter. It now forecasts a full-year profit of $2.40 to $2.60 a share, compared with its October 17 outlook of less than $2.80.

In premarket trading, Potash shares were down 1.1 percent at $40.13, paring earlier losses of nearly 3 percent.

The implied fourth-quarter earnings outlook is 51 cents to 71 cents per share, excluding one-time charges, which is lower than the analysts’ consensus forecast of 78 cents, Churchill said.

“Even at the top end of the range, they’d be lower than the Street,” Churchill said.

Potash Corp now estimates global potash shipments of 50 million to 52 million tonnes for 2012, down from its previous view of 53 million tonnes.

Several analysts have downgraded the stock in October, and half a dozen have reduced their stock-price targets. At Wednesday’s close, shares of Potash Corp had fallen 7 percent over the past month.

Analysts have also cut price targets for rival Mosaic, which missed expectations when it reported its quarterly profit on October 2, due to a drop in phosphate sales caused by plant repairs and bad weather.

NORTH AMERICA POTASH SALES HIT RECORD

Record potash shipments of 1 million tonnes in North America, helped by a speedy U.S. harvest that encouraged farmers to bulk up on fertilizer for autumn applications, partly offset Potash Corp’s weaker offshore sales in the third quarter.

“The agricultural fundamentals that drive our business - rising food demand, supportive crop prices and the scientific need to replenish nutrients - remain strong despite some disruption in deliveries to offshore markets,” said Potash Corp Chief Executive Officer Bill Doyle. “We believe the nature of food production necessitates that fertilizer demand will return in all major markets.”

In total, Potash Corp sold 2.1 million tonnes of potash during the quarter, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.

Some analysts said the devastating U.S. drought might cut into U.S. potash applications in the fourth quarter, as disappointing crops left more of the nutrient in the soil.

The company, however, said it was expecting higher fourth-quarter demand for potash in North America from last year.

Potash Corp’s net earnings fell to $645 million, or 74 cents per share, from $826 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings per share of 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company had said on October 17 that it expected third-quarter earnings per share at the low end of a range of 70 cents to 90 cents.

Revenue in the quarter fell nearly 8 percent to $2.14 billion.

Weaker margins for sales of crop nutrient phosphate further eroded earnings. Potash Corp sold 18 percent less phosphate than it did a year earlier due to bad weather and production challenges, and prices were also down.

Prices of nitrogen rose, but Potash Corp’s sales of the nutrient fell 15 percent due to interruptions in natural gas supplies and expansion-related downtime at its Augusta, Georgia plant.