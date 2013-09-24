FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp sees China stake in Uralkali as 'non event'
September 24, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Potash Corp sees China stake in Uralkali as 'non event'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s acquisition of a 12.5 percent stake in Russian potash producer Uralkali (URKA.MM) looks to be a “non-event,” the chief financial officer of Canadian rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) said on Tuesday.

China Investment Corp CIC.UL received the stake in a bond exchange deal, leading to speculation that it could help Beijing secure stable supplies of the soil nutrient and put new pressure on prices. <ID:L5N0HK0HA>

“I can’t imagine there would be any associated transactions with this thing that would impair the valuation of the remaining (shares of Uralkali),” Potash Chief Financial Officer Wayne Brownlee said at the Scotiabank Agriculture and Fertilizers conference in Toronto. “It just doesn’t make sense to me from a business basis, and so I think this is purely a passive investment at this stage.”

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

