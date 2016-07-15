Elliott Capital Advisors reports 13.2 percent stake in UK's Poundland

(Reuters) - U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors LP has amassed a 13.2 percent stake in British discount chain Poundland Group Plc, according to a UK regulatory filing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Poundland agreed to be bought by South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV for about $800 million, giving Steinhoff more than 900 shops in Britain, Ireland and Spain. It is the biggest takeover of a listed British company since a vote on June 23 to leave the European Union.