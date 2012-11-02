FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 3.5 million on East Coast still without power due Sandy
November 2, 2012

Some 3.5 million on East Coast still without power due Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some 3.5 million customers in 11 states were still without power on Friday afternoon, down only slightly from 3.6 million reported earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.

New Jersey was still the hardest hit by electric power outages with 37 percent of customers without power, the DOE report said, followed by New York with 14 percent and Connecticut with 11 percent.

Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso

