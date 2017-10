NEW YORK (Reuters) - Electric utilities had restored power to nearly 43,000 homes and businesses in eastern U.S. states as of 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday afternoon after repairing damage from Hurricane Sandy, reducing the number of outages to 930,783, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.

