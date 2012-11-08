Some 761,000 without power on Thursday after nor'easter, Sandy: government

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some 761,400 U.S. homes and businesses were without power at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Thursday afternoon, an increase of 46,200 from Thursday morning, from combined damages due to Hurricane Sandy last week and a nor‘easter that hit the eastern United States on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a report.

Combined peak customer outages were 8.66 million with 8.51 million from Sandy and 150,200 from the nor‘easter, the DOE report said.