Some 761,000 without power on Thursday after nor'easter, Sandy: government
#U.S.
November 8, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Some 761,000 without power on Thursday after nor'easter, Sandy: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some 761,400 U.S. homes and businesses were without power at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Thursday afternoon, an increase of 46,200 from Thursday morning, from combined damages due to Hurricane Sandy last week and a nor‘easter that hit the eastern United States on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a report.

Combined peak customer outages were 8.66 million with 8.51 million from Sandy and 150,200 from the nor‘easter, the DOE report said.

Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gary Hill

