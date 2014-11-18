N.Y. wants deal to keep Ginna power reactor on line

(Reuters) - New York utility regulators said they wanted Rochester Gas and Electric to negotiate with the Ginna nuclear power plant to keep the reactor in service to maintain the reliability of the power grid.

The New York Public Service Commission last week ordered RGE to negotiate an agreement with Ginna, which is owned by Exelon Corp and Electricite de France SA, by Jan. 15 to cover the cost of operating the reactor.

Most power generated at Ginna was sold to RGE under an agreement that expired on June 30. Since then, Ginna has operated as a merchant plant selling into the New York power market.

“Revenues the facility has earned in recent years have been insufficient to cover the costs of its operation,” Ginna said in July, “and it forecasts expected revenues will remain below the costs of operations into the foreseeable future.”

The 581-megawatt reactor on the shore of Lake Ontario about 20 miles northeast of Rochester, New York, started operating in 1969 and is licensed to continue to operate until 2029.

Exelon, the biggest U.S. nuclear operator, runs the reactor.

RGE, a unit of Spanish power company Iberdrola SA, provides power to about 359,000 customers around Rochester in Upstate New York.

New York’s power grid operator has already found the state’s reactors are needed to maintain reliability over the next several years, at least until other plants can be added.

But Ginna’s owners are not the only U.S. nuclear operators seeking government intervention to help reactors make enough money to remain in service.

Low natural gas prices from record shale production and weak growth in demand for power have kept electric prices relatively cheap over the past few years.

Despite the federal government’s effort to reduce carbon emissions, which will require nuclear to generate lots of power, many reactors are still at risk of shutting over the next several years due to economic reasons or strong political opposition, their owners and energy analysts have warned.

Those reactors include Exelon’s Byron, Clinton and Quad Cities in Illinois, and Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania; Entergy Corp’s Indian Point and FitzPatrick in New York and Pilgrim in Massachusetts; FirstEnergy Corp’s Davis-Bessie in Ohio; and PG&E Corp’s Diablo Canyon in California.