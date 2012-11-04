FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northeast power outages fall below 2 million: Department of Energy
November 4, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Northeast power outages fall below 2 million: Department of Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of homes and businesses still without power nearly a week after Hurricane Sandy fell to 1.9 million on Sunday morning, down from 2.5 million the previous afternoon, although a quarter of New Jersey and almost a tenth of New York remained in the dark, the Department of Energy said.

At its peak, more than 8.5 million customers were without power after Sandy tore across the greater New York City area. Most of those in other states have been restored, but nearly 1 million in New Jersey and almost 730,000 in New York state are still without power as a cold front threatens the area.

Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by David Gregorio

