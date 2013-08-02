FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power Financial profit rises on insurance, mutual funds
#Money
August 2, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Power Financial profit rises on insurance, mutual funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp said on Friday second-quarter profit rose 10.7 percent due to higher earnings contributions from its IGM Financial mutual funds unit and its Great-West Lifeco insurance subsidiary.

The Montreal-based company said net profit was C$475 million ($460 million), or 67 Canadian cents per share, up from a year-earlier C$429 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share.

On an operating basis, the company earned 65 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected, on average, 66 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Power Financial, controlled by Montreal’s Desmarais family through their Power Corp holding company, also owns a major stake in Swiss-based Pargesa Holding SA.

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
