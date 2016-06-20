FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Powernext, CEGH agree to develop Austrian, CEE gas markets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 20, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Powernext, CEGH agree to develop Austrian, CEE gas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - French energy bourse Powernext and Austria's Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) trading platform have agreed to develop the Austrian and central and eastern European (CEE) gas markets together, they said on Monday.

Under the agreement, all spot and futures products for the Austrian gas market available on the CEGH platform will be offered on the pan-European PEGAS platform and operated according to Powernext rules.

Current CEGH gas exchange members will need to be admitted to Powernext through a simplified membership process.

Powernext and CEGH will establish a joint company in Vienna to service Austrian market customers and to support the development of new products in the central and eastern European markets, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval but is expected to close in the third quarter.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.