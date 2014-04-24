FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bazaarvoice agrees to sell assets under U.S. pressure
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 24, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bazaarvoice agrees to sell assets under U.S. pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Software company Bazaarvoice Inc (BV.O) has agreed to undo a 2012 merger with a rival that had been challenged by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Austin, Texas-based Bazaarvoice, which helps companies manage online consumer reviews, will sell the PowerReviews assets it purchased two years ago to a company called Viewpoints, Bazaarvoice said in a separate release.

The decision came after Bazaarvoice lost a fight with the Justice Department in January.

A federal court ruled the deal was illegal under antitrust law because it could lead to one firm dominating the online product rating and review market.

Bazaarvoice had purchased PowerReviews for $168.2 million. Both companies help firms use social media to advertise and also try to control any damage to clients’ reputations from bad reviews.

Bazaarvoice shares closed at $6.80, down 1.7 percent.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.