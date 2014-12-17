Pozen says FDA rejects two forms of its lead drug, shares fall

(Reuters) - Pozen Inc said two versions of its experimental heart drug were rejected for the second time by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cited deficiencies in the manufacturing plant of a supplier of an active ingredient.

Pozen’s shares fell 19 percent to $7.30 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The two drugs, PA8140 and PA32540, are being evaluated for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients at risk for aspirin-induced gastric ulcers.