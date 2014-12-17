FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pozen says FDA rejects two forms of its lead drug, shares fall
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 17, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pozen says FDA rejects two forms of its lead drug, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pozen Inc said two versions of its experimental heart drug were rejected for the second time by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cited deficiencies in the manufacturing plant of a supplier of an active ingredient.

Pozen’s shares fell 19 percent to $7.30 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The two drugs, PA8140 and PA32540, are being evaluated for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients at risk for aspirin-induced gastric ulcers.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.