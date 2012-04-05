FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPG sees Q1 profit above Street; to cut 2,000 jobs
April 5, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 6 years ago

PPG sees Q1 profit above Street; to cut 2,000 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chemical maker PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N) forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations and said it would lay off 2,000 workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.

Excluding one-time items, the company expects to earn $1.75 to $1.80 per share for the first quarter. By that measure, analysts average estimate is $1.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Pittsburgh-based PPG rose 3.7 percent to $97.42 in early trading Thursday after the announcement.

Business conditions during the first quarter were “strong” in North America, “solid” in Asia, but “muted” in Europe, Chief Executive Charles Bunch said in a statement.

Due to the layoffs, PPG will record an after-tax charge of $164 million. It will also take a $208 million pretax restructuring charge.

The company has roughly 38,000 workers around the world.

PPG expects the restructuring to save about $140 million per year once complete.

“These cost-reduction actions, while always difficult decisions, are needed to ensure that our cost structure is appropriate for business conditions and that all of our operations remain competitive globally,” Bunch said.

Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; editing by John Wallace

