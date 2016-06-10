GTCR's Cision wins U.S. approval to buy PR Newswire with unit sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cision, a public relations software provider controlled by private equity firm GTCR LLC, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy press release distributor PR Newswire from UBM Plc (UBM.L) on condition that it sell a media contact database, the Justice Department said on Friday.

UBM had said in December that it would sell PR Newswire to Cision for $841 million to focus on its events business.

PR Newswire has agreed to sell its Agility database in a settlement that would preserve competition, the Justice Department said in a statement. Cision is the largest of three major media database providers and PR Newswire is No. 3, it noted.

Cision declined to comment.