FILE PHOTO: A Prada product is seen inside a display window at the financial Central district of Hong Kong, China in this November 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG Shares of luxury fashion group Prada SpA (1913.HK) were set to fall 2 percent on Thursday after it reported a 15.9 percent fall in annual profit, lagging estimates.

Prada blamed the lackluster earnings on soft global luxury spending. Its shares, which have risen more than 30 percent so far this year were set to fall to 2 percent to HK$34.00

