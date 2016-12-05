FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Prosecutors seek to close Prada CEO tax case: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 5, 2016 / 4:45 PM / in 9 months

Prosecutors seek to close Prada CEO tax case: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Prada's Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli (L) poses with his wife, fashion designer Miuccia Prada, after attending a fashion show as part of an investors launching presentation ahead of Prada's IPO in Hong Kong June 7, 2011.Bobby Yip

MILAN (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan have asked a judge to drop a tax investigation involving Italian fashion house Prada's chief executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Prada and its subsidiaries, including the Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe brands, are not involved in the near three-year probe into alleged tax avoidance by Prada and Bertelli.

The investigation, which began in January 2014, is one of many involving high-profile Italian entrepreneurs following a more interventionist approach by the country's tax authorities.

Milan prosecutors opened the case after Prada's family holding completed a process of voluntary disclosure to Italy's tax revenue agency, which involved repatriating assets it held in Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Prada and Bertelli paid more than 400 million euros ($429 million) to settle their tax positions, but under Italian law this did not stop a separate investigation by magistrates.

The prosecutors filed the request to a Judge for Preliminary Investigations on the grounds that the alleged tax avoidance was canceled by the payment of the tax debt and Prada and Bertelli should not be punished, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Representatives for Prada and Bertelli could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.