LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices extended losses to fall 1.5 percent on Wednesday as the euro slid to a 23-month low against the dollar, hurt by worries over upcoming Greek elections, soaring Italian borrowing costs and mounting concerns over Spain’s banking sector.

Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $1,533.61 an ounce at 1343 GMT, having earlier hit a low of $1,531.49 an ounce.