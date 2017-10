LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to their lowest since June 1, caught up in selling of other assets like stocks and the euro as hopes faded that this week’s European Union summit would do much to address the euro zone debt crisis.

Spot gold hit a session low at $1,554.59 an ounce, and was down 0.9 percent at $1,559.14 an ounce at 1011 EDT.