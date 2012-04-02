FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC downgrades precious metals sector
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 2, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 6 years ago

RBC downgrades precious metals sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gold prices could languish in the second quarter as demand from India is expected to be weaker due to a recent increase in import duties, RBC said, downgrading the precious metals sector to “market weight” from “overweight.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaling less of a need for a third round of quantitative easing and the improved performance of the broader markets with a firm US economy are other factors that could weigh on gold prices, RBC said.

The brokerage removed gold companies Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Harmony Gold Corp H.V from its 20-stock mining “Best Ideas” portfolio.

Meanwhile, gold prices eased a touch in Europe on Monday as a softer tone to other assets such as stocks and crude oil indicated weaker appetite for fresh investment. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,666.19 an ounce at 1000 GMT.

The metal had moved towards $1,700 last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted of the possibility of more pro-growth measures, but momentum faded quickly and prices dipped to below $1,650.

However, RBC maintained its ratings on base metals, uranium equities and fertilizer stocks at ”market weight.

Declining commodity prices due to further contraction in the global economy, particularly in China, could pose the greatest risk to the broader mining sector, analysts said.

The brokerage also added two companies to its mining portfolio -- Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO) and Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N).

Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.