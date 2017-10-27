FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precision Drilling reports smaller-than-expected loss
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
Exclusive
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 16 minutes

Precision Drilling reports smaller-than-expected loss

Nia Williams

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada’s largest oil rig contractor, Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)(PDS.N), reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday as North American drilling activity picked up on higher crude prices.

The company said it had 61 rigs operating in the United States in the third quarter, more than double the total a year earlier. Precision currently has 49 active rigs in Canada, up from 31 in the same period of 2016.

Brent crude LCOc1 prices have strengthened since the summer and are hovering near $60, benefiting from OPEC-led output cuts and a fall in U.S. inventories while U.S. light crude oil CLc1 prices have climbed above $53 a barrel. [O/R]

Precision’s chief executive, Kevin Neveu, said customers had learned to operate in a “lower for longer” oil price environment and commodity fundamentals showed the global oil supply glut was easing.

“We believe these fundamentals form a constructive environment as our customers finalize 2018 drilling budgets, with customer bookings for additional rig deployments in late Q4 and Q1 2018 supporting this view,” Neveu said in a statement.

In Canada, third quarter activity was lower than expected because of weather delays and weak Alberta natural gas prices that deterred some customers from drilling.

The company cut its 2017 budget by 25 percent to C$104 million due to lower upgrade and maintenance expenditure and said spending was expected to remain around that level in 2018.

Precision’s net loss narrowed to C$26.3 million ($20.4 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$47.4 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 9 Canadian cents per share, less than the estimate of 12 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Precision shares were up 8.2 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $3.22.

($1 = C$1.29)

Additional reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.