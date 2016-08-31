WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to stop Deere & Co (DE.N) from buying Monsanto's (MON.N) Precision Planting farm equipment business.
Monsanto said in November that it would sell its Precision farm equipment business to Deere for an undisclosed sum.
The Justice Department said it was stopping the proposed deal since it would combine the two biggest makers of high-speed precision planting, which allows farmers to plant row crops like corn up to twice as fast as with conventional machinery.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
