Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 2

A man rides an escalator near Shanghai Tower (R, under construction), Jin Mao Tower (C) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (L) at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai July 4, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnists offer their take on the year ahead: magic mushrooms could be an economic and investment hit, big business will take drones to the skies and Uber's IPO faces an uphill struggle. Plus: Harry Potter's 20th anniversary is a lesson in preparing for surprises.

Subscribe to the Viewsroom on iTunes.

(Editing by Bethel Habte)