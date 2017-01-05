FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 2
January 5, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 8 months ago

Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 2

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

A man rides an escalator near Shanghai Tower (R, under construction), Jin Mao Tower (C) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (L) at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai July 4, 2013.Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnists offer their take on the year ahead: magic mushrooms could be an economic and investment hit, big business will take drones to the skies and Uber's IPO faces an uphill struggle. Plus: Harry Potter's 20th anniversary is a lesson in preparing for surprises.

(Editing by Bethel Habte)

Breakingviews

