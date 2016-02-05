FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit to IDEX for $224.2 million
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 5, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit to IDEX for $224.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc PFL.L said it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass to U.S. -based IDEX Corp (IEX.N) for $224.2 million in cash.

Premier Farnell, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a mini, low-cost computer, said that the deal would help it focus on its core electronics distribution business.

The company also said on Friday that said it expected profit for the year ended Jan. 31 to be broadly in line with its recent guidance.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.