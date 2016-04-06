Premier Foods says it held constructive talks with McCormick

A Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell is seen in this illustration taken March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

(Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L) said it had held “constructive” talks with U.S. spice company McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.N) and that it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.

Premier Foods, known for brands such as Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravies and Oxo seasonings, said the talks were about its strategic initiatives and pension plans.

Shares in Premier Foods reversed course to trade up 5 percent at 58.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange after the announcement.

The British company agreed to hold talks with McCormick last week after the U.S. company raised its bid to 65 pence per share.

Major institutional investors such as Paulson & Co and Standard Life Investments had criticised Premier’s previous refusal to engage with the U.S. spice maker.

Premier’s shares are still valued at nearly half of their 2014 peak, depressed by a large debt load and pension liabilities left over from an acquisition spree.

McCormick’s shares were trading down 0.5 percent at $98.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.