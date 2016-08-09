FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT to buy patient-satisfaction survey provider Press Ganey
August 9, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

EQT to buy patient-satisfaction survey provider Press Ganey

Ankur Banerjee

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Press Ganey Holdings Inc PGND.N, a provider of patient satisfaction surveys to healthcare firms, said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought by Swedish private equity group EQT in a deal valued at about $2.35 billion.

EQT will pay $40.50 in cash per share, a slim premium to Press Ganey's Monday close of $40.33. The stock was up 1 percent at $40.75 in early trading on Tuesday.

South Bend, Indiana-based Press Ganey, which helps administer surveys for hospitals and other healthcare providers to measure patient satisfaction, was founded in 1985 and went public in May 2015.

The company is controlled by Private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners Inc, which owns an about 57 percent stake.

The deal, through EQT unit EQT Equity, marks the firm's first direct investment in North America.

The transaction has been approved by Press Ganey's board and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs were Press Ganey's financial advisers, while Latham & Watkins LLC and Richards, Layton & Finger PA were legal advisers.

BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to EQT, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was its legal adviser.

