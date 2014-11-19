Hungary tech firm Prezi raises $57 million, eyes acquisitions

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - U.S.-Hungarian company Prezi.com, which makes online tools for creating presentations, has raised $57 million in financing from U.S. private equity firm Spectrum Equity and existing investor Accel Partners.

Prezi CEO Peter Arvai told Reuters in an interview that the company, which he started five years ago in Hungary and now has 50 million users, will use the money to speed up growth, possibly through acquisitions.

The company sells access to cloud-based tools that allow people to prepare visually-rich presentations quickly. These can be shared with others, and used via any Internet-connected computer.

Prezi says 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies use its services and large clients include German airline Lufthansa and hotel chain Marriott International.

“We are prepping a really aggressive acceleration here,” Arvai said in a vast Art Deco loft in Prezi’s building in downtown Budapest. The company’s other main location is San Francisco.

“We are on a fantastic journey and want to be able to make decisive decisions and invest in our business. That means continued hiring, and if there is anything that supports our mission then we should even consider buying companies.”

Employees talk to each other in the Prezi office in Budapest April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Prezi is one of several firms that aim to offer alternatives to Microsoft’s PowerPoint tool and it competes with providers of cloud-based presentation tools that include Google.

Prezi has not used any money from a 2011 investment round of $15.5 million, saying it wanted the freedom to maneuver quickly in case an acquisition opportunity suddenly cropped up. The latest injection takes Prezi’s war chest to $72.5 million.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Arvai did not give any details about potential targets.

Spectrum and Accel have secured spots on Prezi’s board, but Arvai declined to say what percentage the investors received in exchange for their capital.

“We are in a competitive market that is filled with giants, the largest companies in the world,” he said. “These giants have really deep pockets and we also want to have resources that we can swiftly take any type of action that we want.”

Arvai said Prezi would consider offering its shares publicly when the time was right but that was not under consideration in the near future.

(Corrects name of Spectrum Equity and clarifies that it is a private equity firm, not venture capital firm)