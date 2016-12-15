FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 8 months ago

Pricline Group names Glenn Fogel CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc said on Thursday that Glenn Fogel, the company's current head of strategy has been named chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Fogel replaces Jeffery Boyd, who served as the company's interim CEO after Darren Huston's resignation in April.

Glenn Fogel, who is a 16-year veteran of Priceline, has been serving as the company's head of strategy & planning since 2010.

The company announced Darren Huston's resignation in April after an investigation found that his personal relationship with an employee violated the company's code of conduct.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

